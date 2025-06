There were 32 campers in the elementary session (grades 3-5) of the 2025 Princeton Tigresses Volleyball Camp. (Photo provided)

The 2025 Princeton Tigresses Volleyball Camp drew a total of 144 campers last week, including 65 in the junior high session, 47 in the high school session and 32 in the elementary camp for grades 3-5.

There were 65 campers in the junior high session of the 2025 Princeton Tigresses Volleyball Camp. (Photo provided)