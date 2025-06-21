Marseilles Fun Days: Family activities and events kick off on Monday

The Seattle Sutton Marseilles Museum train participated in the Fun Days parade Sunday, June 30, 2024. (Photo provided by Ruth Sutton-Egofske)

Marseilles Fun Days will kick off on Monday with events focused on community-oriented activities designed for the family.

There are plenty of favorites at this year’s festival. The Ducky Derby will run at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 24, at the Marseilles Boat Launch; Family Night in Knudson Park will be on Wednesday, June 25; a Kids Tea Party and Fancy Hat contest will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 26, at Fiesta on Main, the Marseilles Library will host its annual book sale Friday, June 27 and Saturday, June 28; the annual Dr. Sutton Memorial Bridge Walk is scheduled for 10 a.m.

For live entertainment, Wednesday will feature Bommin DJ and glow stick dancing at Knudson Park. On Friday, Mid Lyfe Krysys will perform from 5 to 8 p.m., then Wreckin’ Dixie will take the stage from 9 to midnight. The Blooze Brothers will open 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday for One of the Boyzz, which will take the stage from 9 to midnight. There will be a beer garden and food vendors.

Johnny’s Ice Cream used horse power to get along in the Marseilles Fun Days Parade Sunday. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media )

At the Ducky Derby, there will be food and adult drinks on site at 1107 Broadway St., as well as family activities.Ducky Derby tickets are on sale at City Hall, Illini Lounge, Buds Tap, OSB Marseilles Bank for $4 per ticket or$20 for a six quack. The duck race will begin at about 7 p.m., but activities begin at 5 p.m..

The Seattle Sutton Marseilles Museum, 151 Washington St., will be open from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 4 p.m. on Friday for the class of 1965 and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday with free train rides.

For more information or updates on events, go to the Marseilles Fun Days Facebook page.

The Marseilles Fun Days Committee handed out free popcorn during a magic show, movie night and reptile show Monday, June 24, 2024, in Knudson Park as part of Fun Days. (Derek Barichello)

Monday, June 23

4 to 7 p.m.: Spaghetti dinner hosted by Marseilles Fire Department, 205 Lincoln St.

7 to 8 p.m.: Magic show

9 p.m.: Movie in the park: “Moana 2” Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Sponsored by MTCO

Tuesday, June 24

5 p.m.: Ducky Derby at Marseilles City Boat Launch, 1197 Broadway St., food and adult drinks will be provided on-site. (Ducks will race at about 7 p.m.)

Wednesday, June 25

11:30 a.m.: Senior Luncheon at American Legion, 571 Rutland St. Co-Hosted with Bridges Community Center.

4 p.m.: Family Fun Bingo at Knudson Park — Tacos and drink will be available for $5

6 p.m.:Hotdog eating contest at Knudson Park

Dusk: Musk and Glo stick dancing with Boomin’ DJ’s at Knudson Park

Thursday, June 26

2 p.m.: Kids Tea Party and Fancy Hat Contest at Fiesta on Main

6 p.m.: 3 Horse Rodeo

Friday, June 27

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Book Sale and Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich Sale at Marseilles Library

2 p.m.: Adult Tea Party and Fancy Hat Contest at Fiesta on Main

Saturday, June 28

10 a.m. Dr. Sutton Memorial Bridge Walk

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crafters at Knudson Park

5 p.m. to Midnight: Music at Knudson Park

Sunday, June 29

1 p.m.: Parade

11 a.m. 6 p.m.: Marseilles Lions Club Famous Chicken Fy

Noon to 6 p.m.: Free Swim at Marseilles Pool