Grand Ridge celebrates its Zip Code Day, a once-a-century event

Grand Ridge celebrated its Zip Code Day on June 13. A town's Zip Code Day is when the date matches its zip code. (Photo provided by Lindsey Tieman Photography)

The Grand Ridge Post Office serves as a place for residents to meet and socialize when they come to pick up their mail. On Friday, June 13, it was also a place for celebration, as the La Salle County community celebrated its Zip Code Day.

Grand Ridge’s zip code is 61325, and when a town’s zip code matches the date, it’s Zip Code Day.

Streator area Postmaster Kimberly Donner had never had a chance to celebrate one before, and she was glad she got to see one before she retires.

At a party at the post office at 150 W. Main St., she noted the central role the post office plays in the community.

“Everyone comes in here,” she said. “They come just to chat and meet ... It’s a good community feel.”

Grand Ridge resident Kay Hinds agreed.

“It’s a busy place,” she said. She noted that zip code day was something that could get people together.

Streator area postmaster Kimberly Donner at the Grand Ridge Post Office June 13, 2025, to celebrate Grand Ridge's Zip Code Day. (Photo provided by Lindsey Tieman Photography)

Residents were also able to pick up commemorative postcards with a custom postmark and an image of Mr. Zip, the cartoon figure often shown sprinting with a letter in hand, was used by the post office to get word out about its new zip code system in 1963. Advertisements and public service announcements featured Mr. Zip and slogans like “Mail moves the country, Zip Code moves the mail” and “Don’t tie up the mail service, use zip code” alongside a Mr. Zip trundling up in a sack.

The day was about more than the zip code. Inside the post office was food from neighboring restaurants, cake and cookies for everyone stopping in and displays about not just the history of the local post office but also the town itself.

In the evening, events were held for kids and adults.

Village trustee John Hettel, also a member of the historic commission, explained why the event was important to recognize.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing,” he said.