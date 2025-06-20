June 20, 2025
Peru council approves $40K fireworks proposal

What to expect at July 3 celebration

By Maribeth M. Wilson
Fireworks illuminate over Peru for their annual 4th of July display on Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (Scott Anderson)

The city of Peru will host its annual fireworks show on July 3 at Water Street.

The city council approved a $40,000 proposal from J&M Displays during Monday’s meeting.

Director of Parks & Recreation Adam Thorson said the city is part of a loyalty program with J&M Displays that allows the city to receive more than $40,000 worth of fireworks.

“This year’s show was increased by $5,000, so it will be a slightly larger show,” Thorson said in an email.

There will be a kids’ zone towards the east end of Water St. with food vendors in the city-owned parking lot, including Mickey’s Massive Burritos, The Doghouse, Big B BBQ, Rosati’s and Naiho’s Eggroll & More.

Local bars on Water Street will be serving all alcoholic beverages and bringing live entertainment.

The Starved Rock Trolleys will be shuttling people between 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. from downtown Peru to Water Street.

