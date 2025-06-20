Convicted Ottawa killer headed back to court for do-over hearing

The Dayton man convicted in the Ottawa murder-cremation is headed back to La Salle County Circuit Court for do-over proceedings.

William B. Horman, 58, remains convicted of first-degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death for the 2015 killing of Robert Dowd, Horman’s former boss.

However, an appeals court decided Wednesday that Horman didn’t get a fair shake when he asked to introduce new evidence that might exonerate him.

New court dates are pending in La Salle County Circuit Court.

Horman was convicted thanks to the testimony of an accomplice who cut a deal. Jonathan Beckman testified he saw Horman bludgeon Dowd and then helped Horman cremate the body. Horman was sentenced to 40 years.

Years later, Horman produced an affidavit from a prison inmate, Cody Smith, who said Beckman admitted lying. Beckman, who then was serving a sentence for concealing Dowd’s body, allegedly gloated about the deal he procured at Horman’s expense.

That was enough for the 3rd District Appellate Court to grant Horman partial relief. The appeals court did not overturn Horman’s conviction but did agree to give him a hearing to introduce the new information provided by Smith.

Horman appeared in late 2023 but without a lawyer, without Smith to take the stand, and without any proof to back up Smith’s affidavit. Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. promptly threw out Horman’s petition.

“I’ve got nothing,” Ryan said.

But the 3rd District Appellate Court decided Ryan dismissed Horman’s pleadings prematurely and without giving Horman enough lead time to furnish witnesses or evidence.