The 1997-98 Hustlin' Hall Red Devils were inducted into the Shaw Media Illinois Valley Hall of Fame last week. The Red Devils were the Class A State runner-up, finishing 32-1. Representing the Red Devils are (front row, from left) Rich Baird, Coach Bruce Becker, Coach Eric Bryant, Maria Baird and Adam Curran; and (back row) Dan Prokup, Brian Zeglis, Shawn Jeppson, Ryan Anderes, Craig Olsen and Nick Sterling. (Kevin Hieronymus)