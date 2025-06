Oreo ice cream nachos is on the menu at Sundae Funday in Rock Falls. (Photo provided by Sundae Funday)

Zion United Church of Christ in Peru will hold its annual ice cream social from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 19.

The church will serve barbecue sandwiches, hot dogs, chips, beverages, cake and ice cream.

The Peru Municipal Band will perform from 5 to 6 p.m.

Proceeds from the event go to send kids to camp and make donations to service organizations such as the Illinois Valley Food Pantry, the PADS Shelter, Horizon House and Youth Services Bureau.

The church is located at 1521 Sixth St., Peru.