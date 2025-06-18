Utica nominates Bara for village trustee

A Waltham Elementary schoolteacher will fill the vacant seat on the Utica Village Board.

Tuesday, the village board emerged from closed session and nominated Eric Bara to replace Kylie Mattioda, who resigned earlier this year.

“I want to thank the Village Board of Trustees for taking part in selecting a new village trustee to fill an open seat that we had,” Mayor David Stewart said. He further noted Bara emerged from a field of “several candidates.”

Mattioda’s unexpired term ends in April 2027, after which Bara would have to stand for election.

Eric Bara was nominated Tuesday, June 17, 2025, to the Utica Village Board. (Photo proiv)

The new trustee is a junior high history teacher now entering his 14th year, where he is Scholastic Bowl coach, eighth grade sponsor and history fair coordinator. Bara also serves on the Waltham Elementary Education Foundation (WEEF) committee and is a Utica Township Community Building manager.

“Public service is extremely important to me and I’m honored to accept the nomination so I can serve the community and the wonderful people that live here,” said Bara, a 51-year-old married father of four has lived in Utica for seven years.

Bara earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from Southern Illinois University and a master’s in business administration from Lewis University. He returned to school to become a teacher and earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Illinois State University and is currently working towards a master’s degree in history education.

He will be sworn in and seated at the next meeting, presently set for Thursday, July 10.