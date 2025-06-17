Mendota OKs extended drop-off area for Northbrook Elementary

(File photo) Mendota Elementary Superintendent Bradley Cox speaks about the district's solar plan last summer, at Northbrook Elementary School. Monday he made the case before the Mendota City Council for an extended drop off at the school. (MaKade Rios For Shaw Media)

Mendota Elementary wants to make it safer for parents to drop off their kids at Northbrook School. The Mendota City Council is all for it.

Monday, the city council unanimously approved an elongated drop-off zone on the west side of Guiles Avenue, extending the zone from about five car lengths to about 17.

Superintendent K. Bradley Cox said the district and law enforcement put their heads together after a child was struck and injured. All parties agreed there needed to be a larger drop-off area, which will be painted and marked with new signage.

“We’d like to very much get that done to take better care of our kids,” Cox said.

Cox Mendota Elementary's superintendent makes the case for a larger, more elongated drop-off zone at Northbrook School. (Tom Collins)

Separately, the council approved amendments to the ordinance governing liquor licenses with the chief aim of attracting new businesses.

Alderman Jay Miller said the primary change is eliminating some of the outdated license classifications while increasing the classes that will boost economic development.

“And we are also upgrading the license category for grocery stores, to hopefully attract new grocery stores to Mendota,” Miller said.

He emphasized the city hasn’t so much increased the number of licenses as “eliminated liquor licenses from classes that don’t work and moved them into classes that do work. OK, so the net number is pretty much unchanged.”

The vote was 7-0; but Alderman Leo Hochstatter abstained, saying there wasn’t sufficient time to review the proposals before it was put to a vote.

In other matters, the council: