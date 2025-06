Illinois Valley Community College announces Spring 2025 graduates

Illinois Valley Community College graduates walk in procession as they enter the gymnasium during the 59th annual Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, May 17, 2025 at IVCC. (Scott Anderson)

More than 450 students earned degrees or certificates at Illinois Valley Community College this spring.

Almost 300 associate degrees in art, science and applied science, and more than 350 certificates, were awarded, IVCC said in a news release.

More than 200 of the graduates attended Commencement on May 17, where they heard 2001 nursing program graduate Nicki McVey, of Geneva, give the keynote address.

McVey persevered against challenges to finish her degree and — in appreciation for the support she received at IVCC — went on to establish a scholarship to assist other students studying health professions. This spring, she completed a postgraduate degree, a step to becoming a nurse-practitioner specializing in Alzheimer’s care, according to the news release.

Graduates are listed by hometown with their degrees or certificates:

Arlington – Dylan Hunter, Associate in Science; Blair Stuepfert, Truck Driver Training (TDT)

Blackstone – Jason Tate, TDT; Kyla Yedinak, ECE Gateways Credential 3, Infant/Toddler Credential 2, AAS Early Childhood Education

Buda – Jonathon Carroll, Emergency Medical Technician; Baylea Weston, AAS Nursing

Cedar Point – Zoey Margis, AAS Nursing

Cherry – Ellie Brooks, CNA; Jacob Manfredini, TDT advanced proficiency; Josh Phillips, Advanced Automotive Technology/Automotive Brakes/Suspension/Alignment, Driveability, Engine Performance; Emily Robbins, Associate in Science

Coal City – Ashton Harvey, AAS Criminal Justice, Criminal Justice

Compton – Jenah Sims, Associate in Arts

Dalzell – Brandy Meidell, CNA; Kylie Thome, AAS Nursing

DePue – Antonio Acosta, Industrial Electrician; Karina Giron, CNA; Guadalupe Hurtada, Associate in Arts; Kaylee Paz, CNA; Katya Quintana, Associate in Arts; Marianna Rosales, AAS Nursing; Melanie Villagomez, Associate in Arts; Jonathan Garcia, Basic Gas Metal Arc Welding (GMAW), Intermediate GMAW; Alaesha Morales, CNA; Leonel Perez, EMT

Dover – Olivia Colmone-Burns, AAS Nursing

Earlville – Gavin Ebert, EMT; Darlene Sparks, Associate in Arts

Gardener – Lexie Buis, CNA

Granville – Anthony Kasella, TDT; Jose Ochoa, Advanced Shielded Metal Arc Welding (SMAW), Basic SMAW, Intermediate SMAW; Ferdese Zulbeari, AAS Nursing

Hennepin – Gary Boggio, TDT; Isabella Boggio, TDT advanced proficiency; Emelia Bouxsein, CNA; Mikenna Boyd, Associate in Science; Katelyn Liles, Associate in Science; Thomas McConnaughhay, Associate in Arts; Jesse Scott, Associate in Science

Henry – Shawn Nelson, TDT; Daniel Thompson, Basic Manufacturing, AAS in Manufacturing Technology

Homer Glen – Raymond Bufka, TDT

Killeen, Texas – Noe Flores, Associate In General Studies

La Moille – Madeleine Anderson, Associate in Science; Morgan Gascoigne, AAS Nursing; Eli Keighin, AAS Computer Aided Design, Architectural/Civil CAD, Basic CAD, Mechanical/Electronics CAD; Grace Kelly, CNA; Ella Ryan, CNA; Taylor Wamhoff, CNA

La Salle – Erik Acosta, CNA; Raul Alonso-Campos, Accounting; Torri Atkinson, Accounting, Advanced Accounting, Business Management, AAS Business Administration, AAS Accounting, AAS Marketing; Victor Ceballos, Industrial Electrician; Valeria Delao, CNA; Drew Depenbrock, CNA; Mikenna Despain, CNA; Brenda Dimas, AAS Nursing; Alan Garcia, TDT; Amanda Herrera, CNA; Landon Jackson, Associate in Science; Grace James, CNA; Melveena Jordan, CNA; Lynn Keyt, Business Management, AAS Marketing; Raymond Legrenzi, Associate in Arts; Deanna Leonard, CNA; Luke Lewis, CNA; Joshua Ludwig, TDT; Faith McCubbins, CNA; Mary Mead, AAS Nursing; Lucas Morais, Associate in Science; Mateo Moreno, CNA; Avah Moriarty, Associate in Science; Molly Mudge, CNA; Emily Nieto, CNA; Vanessa Nikischer, Criminal Justice, AAS Criminal Justice; Ivan Patricio, Associate in Science; Tyler Phillips, Industrial Electrician; Rachel Pinter, Associate in Arts; Stefanie Raffety, Office Professional I, Accounting; Lilylu Rauhfernandez, Associate in Arts, Associate in Science; Jasmine Samolinski, Associate in Science; Erin Santivanes, Phlebotomy; Justin Scifers, Industrial Electrician; Sandra Shankles, AAS Nursing; Casey Shearer, TDT; Scott Shearer, AAS Agricultural Business Management, Agricultural Studies; Mary Sissel, AAS Business Administration; Manessa Trench, Administrative Office Support, Office Professional I, Microsoft Office Specialist; Miriam Vazquez, Associate in Science

Lacon – Nathaniel Bickel, TDT

Ladd – Robert Groleau, TDT; Maci Kelly, CNA; Ellie Neisler, AAS Nursing

Lockport – James McGuire, AAS Paramedic, Paramedic

Lostant – Lainy Boawn, CNA; Matthew Farb, TDT; Spencer Samek, Intermediate Shielded Metal Arc Welding (SMAW), Basic SMAW, Advanced SMAW, Gas Tungsten Arc Welding (GTAW); Gavin Sustek, CNA

Loves Park – Andrew Eyster, Paramedic

Magnolia – Camrie Kuehn, AAS Nursing

Malden – Riley Rauh, CNA

Marseilles – Lyndsey Adams, accounting; Brady Barla, Help Desk, Cybersecurity, AAS Cybersecurity; Madison Boyd, CNA; Nelson Brandt, Advanced Automotive Technology, Automotive Brakes/Suspension/Alignment, Engine Performance, Basic Automotive Technology, Driveability; Caleb Chambers, GTAW, Oxy Acetylene Welding (OAW), Basic GMAW; Taylor Combs, Associate in Arts; Travis Dougherty, Associate in Science; Skye Hough, Associate in Science; Libby Kovash, CNA; Gwen Kovolis-Pennington, EMT; Brooklyn Lawson, Criminology, Criminal Justice, AAS Criminal Justice; Addyson Miller, CNA; Gary Partridge, TDT; Caleigh Rick, Associate in Arts, Associate in Science; Jessie Robinson, Phlebotomy; Alejandra Rogus, AAS Nursing; Ashley Rohr, Associate in Science; Trinity Schlappi, AAS Early Childhood Education, ECE Gateways Credential 3, ECE Gateways Credential 2, Infant/Toddler Gateways Credential 2; Madeline Sondgeroth, Associate in Science; Suzanne Spritzer, AAS Nursing; Kaed Wisneski, AAS Nursing

Mazon – Tessa Krull, CNA

Mc Nabb – Paxton Zellmer, AAS Nursing

Mendota – Noemi Arteaga, CNA; Harmony Biggs, CNA; Lily Bokus, CNA; Kirby Bond, CNA; Jenny Brown, Criminal Justice, Office Professional I, AAS Criminal Justice; Ashley Caracheo, CNA; Miranda Correa, CNA; Johnathan Cortez, Associate in Arts, Associate in Science; Alondra Delao, CNA; Flor Delao, Associate in Arts; Marisol Felix, Associate in Arts, Associate in Science, CNA; Alexandria Fox, CNA; David Garcia, Associate in Arts; Rolando Gonzalez, Associate in Arts; Isaac Guzman, Associate in Science; Zoe Hanson, Associate in Science; Mavrick Holocker, CNA; Benjamin Kiner, TDT; Abigail Kunz, AAS Early Childhood Education; Lillian Land, CNA; Luis Magallanes, TDT Advanced Proficiency; Kasandra Mandujano, AAS Nursing; Ella Martin, CNA; Timothy Miller, Associate General Studies, Associate in Arts; Jeremy Morey, AAS Nursing; William Munson, AAS Agricultural Business Management, AAS Agronomy, Agricultural Studies, Basic GMAW, Basic SMAW; Cody Nettleton, Advanced Accounting, AAS Accounting, Accounting; Jesus Orozco, AAS Industrial Electrician; Noah Orozco, Industrial Maintenance I; Ricardo Orozco, Associate in Science; Yasmine Orozco Godinez, AAS Nursing; Stephen Prescott, Mechanical Electronics CAD, Architectural/Civil CAD; Kemimayla Ragan, CNA; Andy Rivera, Associate in Science; Emily Sarabia, AAS Nursing; Roberto Silva, TDT; Brielle Smith, CNA; Morgan Stanford, Associate in Arts; Ryne Strouss, Associate in Science; Erica Stuart, AAS Nursing; Chloe Walzer, CNA

Milford – Payton Harwood, Agricultural Studies

Minonk – Pedro Hernandez, Automotive Brakes/Suspension/Alignment, Basic Automotive Technology, Engine Performance

Morris – Keaton Cryder, TDT

Normal – Alex Lamboley, Industrial Electrician

Oglesby – Amie Alvarado, Social Justice; Anaya Beans, CNA; Kahmr Dailey, Associate in Arts; Logan Davis, AAS Automotive Technology, Driveability, Engine Performance, Basic Automotive Technology, Automotive Brakes/Suspension/Alignment, Advanced Automotive Technology; Emma Gordon, AAS Nursing; James Gutierrez, TDT; Tim Hancock, Industrial Electrician; Quamar Hobbs, Associate in Science; Callan Hueneburg, Associate in Science; Roko Jurasovic, Associate in Science; Roko Kegalj, Associate in Science; Briana Keith, Associate in Science; Laura Kicinski, AAS Nursing; Grace Mertel, Associate in Arts; Anna Mueller, Associate in Arts; Justine Reaves, CNA; Abigail Ruppert, AAS Nursing; Lilliana Salcido, CNA; Alyssa Schirz, Associate in Science; Christine Senica, AAS Nursing; Elizabeth Shaw, Associate in Arts; Gracie VanZuiden, CNA; Zachary Wonders, Industrial Electrician

Ohio – Sydney Scully, CNA

Ottawa – Garrett Arwood, Advanced Automotive Technology, Automotive Brakes/Suspension/Alignment, Basic Automotive Technology, Driveability, Engine Performance; Makayla Backos, Associate in Science, Associate in Arts; Danielle Bell, Associate in Science; Areli Bustamante, CNA; Ryan Chamberlain, Associate in Science; Makenna Chiaventone, AAS Criminal Justice, Criminal Justice; Coco Collins, AAS Nursing; Jonathan Cooper, Associate in Science; Julie Cummings, AAS Nursing; Oscar Davila, Associate in Arts; Stephanie Debolt, AAS Nursing; Cassidy Downey, Phlebotomy; Erin Dunlap, AAS Automotive Technology, Advanced Automotive Technology, Automotive Brakes/Suspension/Alignment, Driveability, Basic Automotive Technology, Engine Performance; Faith Friestad, Basic GMAW, Basic SMAW; Cheyenne Goetsch, AAS Nursing; Jasmin Gomez, CNA; Ariel Gonzalez, CNA

Tyler Graves, Basic CAD, Mechanical/Electronics CAD, Architectural/Civil CAD, AAS CAD; Leonel Gutierrez, AAS Welding Construction Technology, Intermediate SMAW; Advanced SMAW, Basic SMAW; Shane Halm, AAS Nursing; Charleigh Hicks, Phlebotomy; Walter Hoskins, AAS Nursing; Jillian Hoyt, CNA; Cheyenne Jeffries, CNA; Emily Joanis, AAS Nursing; Kaitlyn Johnson, AAS Accounting, Advanced Accounting, Accounting; Ariana Kuehlem-Santoy, AAS Criminal Justice, Criminal Justice, Criminology; Kiara Kummer, Associate in Science; Hannah Larsen, AAS Nursing; Jasmine Leal, Associate in Science; Gianna Leigh, Associate in Arts; Danielle Lyons, Associate in Science; Hailey Martin, CNA; Charles Medrow, Driveability, Engine Performance, Automotive Brakes/Suspension/Alignment; Dennis Melvin, TDT; Jaclyn Miller, Associate General Studies; Lily Miller, CNA; Randy Miller, TDT; Mark Mitchell, CNA; William Mix, TDT Advanced Proficiency; Zoey Mosell, CNA; Alonso Navarro, Cybersecurity; Martin Nixon, CNA; Aaron Noble, Associate in Science, Associate in Arts; Luke Poffenbarger, EMT; Maria Reinert, Associate in Arts; November Rhodes, AAS Nursing; Madison Richmond, CNA;

Diego Rockford, Engine Performance, Basic Automotive Technology, Driveability, Advanced Automotive Technology, Automotive Brakes/Suspension/Alignment; Samantha Ruiz, CNA; Kevin Saar, EMT; Leanna Sauvageau, Associate in Arts; Kaley Schiltz, Associate in Science; General Schofield, Associate in Arts; Reagan Shea, AAS Early Childhood Education, Infant/Toddler Gateways Credential 2, ECE Gateways Credential 3; Payton Slabaugh, Associate in Science; David Smith, AAS Nursing; Hannah Smith, AAS Nursing; Xochitl Solano, Associate in Arts; Andrew Stahr, TDT; Richard Steege, TDT; Morgan Stone, Associate in Arts, Associate in Science; Jonathan Szewczuk, AAS Computer Networking Administration, Computer Networking; Madison Towne, CNA; Adriana Vercolio, Associate in Science; Shawn Vogel, TDT; Emma Walker, Associate in Science, Associate in Arts; Brady Wawerski, AAS Welding Construction Technology, AAS Welding Production Technology, Advanced GMAW, Basic GMAW, Basic SMAW, Advanced SMAW, Intermediate GMAW, Gas Tungsten Arc Welding (GTAW), Intermediate SMAW; Emma White, Associate in Science, Associate in Arts; Leighton Williams, EMT; Kaylee Woods, Associate in Arts; Emily Wright, AAS Nursing; Zixuan Yang, Associate in Science; William Zenke, AAS Cybersecurity, Help Desk, Cybersecurity

Paw Paw – Alexander Dunn, AAS Paramedic, Paramedic

Peru – Anne Abende, AAS Nursing; Caleb Burrell, Associate in Arts; Aaron Cendejas, Associate in Arts, Associate in Science; Cole Debosik, Automotive Brakes/ Suspension/Alignment, Advanced Automotive Technology, Engine Performance, Basic Automotive Technology, Driveability; Jake Delaney, Associate in Arts; Lydia Dornik, Associate in Science; Jazsmin Farley, CNA; Carter Fenza, Associate in Science; Francisco Fernandes, Associate in Science, Associate in Arts; Emma Garretson, Associate in Science; Kasi George, AAS Nursing; Aileen Gracia, CNA; Ella Heagy, CNA; Cora Holloway, Associate in Arts; Jamelyn Hoxsey, Associate in Arts; Jacob Jagiella, Associate in Science; Madison Keffer, AAS Early Childhood Education, ECE Gateways Credential 3; Ashton Kellett, TDT; Odin Klotz, Associate in Science; Macy Kolowski, Associate in Science; Mary Lowery, Associate in Arts; Alyvia Lucas, CNA; Shingai Manyonga, Associate in Science; Nolan May, Associate in Science; Creed McCormick, Associate in Arts; Kallum Mortifer, Associate in Arts, Associate in Science; Brandon Novotney, Associate in Science; Scarlett O’Connell, CNA; Julie Ochuba-Neill, AAS Nursing; Madeline Pangrcic, AAS Dental Assisting; Talia Pantoja, CNA; Isabella Pecchio, CNA; John Riva, Associate in Arts, Associate in Science; Coleman Rundle, TDT; Luke Schaffer, Advanced Cannabis Production; Brooke Selders, CNA; Michael Shaw, Associate in Science; Breanna Sondgeroth, AAS Accounting, Accounting, Advanced Accounting; Kayla Stone, CNA; Matthew Szczepaniak, CNA; Evelyn Tejada Quijada, Phlebotomy; Bich Tran, Associate in Arts, Associate in Science; Hailey Weber, Associate in Science; Hannah Zera, Phlebotomy

Pontiac – Tyler Blackard, AAS Paramedic, Paramedic

Princeton – Melany Arellano-Garcia, Phlebotomy; Elizabeth Buikema, Associate in Arts; Keysha Cortez, AAS Nursing; Keighley Davis, CNA; Jacob Graham, TDT Advanced Proficiency; Anthony Hernandez, AAS Engineering Technology, AAS Industrial Electrician, Maintenance; Teresa Kelly, Phlebotomy; Allie Leone, Associate in Arts, Associate in Science; Emily Lopez, CNA; Olivia Lund, Mechanical/Electronics CAD, Architectural/Civil CAD, Basic CAD, AAS CAD; Michael McClain, Industrial Electrician; Lainey Pohar-Seghi, CNA; Terran Polhemus, Computer Networking, AAS Computer Networking Administration; Reid Smith, Paramedic; Erin Uphoff, Associate in Arts; Kailee Winner, Associate in Arts, Associate in Science; Emma Wittig, AAS Criminal Justice, Criminal Justice; Michael Wittig, Associate in Arts; Isaac Yanez, AAS Criminal Justice, Criminal Justice; Christian Yepsen, AAS Criminal Justice, Criminal Justice

Putnam – Madison Imel, TDT; Kristopher Lee, Associate in Science

Ransom – Leilani Zavada, AAS Dental Assisting

Seatonville – Ethan Plym, Associate in Arts, Associate in Science; Grant Plym, Associate in Arts

Seneca – Shan Ashiya Balandang, CNA; Callee Bauer, Associate in Arts; Logan Bland, Associate in Arts; Savannah George, CNA; Jake Gerding, Associate in Arts; Ella Gilbertson, AAS Nursing; Maliya Gottschalk, CNA; Neely Hougas, Associate in Science, Associate in Arts; Madalynn O’Neal, CNA; Christopher Smith, TDT; Camryn Stecken, CNA; Kyra Wood, CNA

Serena – Becky Rogers, AAS Nursing; Delanie Young, Associate in Science

Sheridan – Addison Cline, Associate in General Studies; Reese Cole, Associate in Arts; Amber Kartheiser, AAS Nursing; Nicolette Walsh, Associate in Arts; Stephanie Wormsley, Associate in Science

Somonauk – Conner Sherwood, Paramedic

Spring Valley – Sean Casey, Associate in Science; Kaden Crowther, Associate in Arts; Leeza Esquivel, Associate in Science; Dylan Harris, Associate in Science; Jonathan Hurtado, Accounting; Miguel Marquez, Help Desk, Cybersecurity, AAS Cybersecurity; Alberto Martinez, TDT; Abigail Michels, Associate in Arts; Maya Mueller, AAS Accounting, Accounting, Advanced Accounting; Elvin Payan, TDT Advanced Proficiency; Gennaro Piccolo, AAS Industrial Electrician; Vincent Pozzi, Associate in Science; Yovanna Reyes, Associate in Arts; Yair Santiago, Advanced Automotive Technology, Automotive Brakes/Suspension/ Alignment, Basic Automotive Technology, Driveability, Engine Performance; Leala Usaphrom, AAS Nursing

Standard – Joseph Ellena, Paramedic; Laynee Sanchez, Associate in Science

Streator – Kannin Angelico, AAS Criminal Justice, Criminal Justice; Blayze Arndt, Engine Performance, Driveability, Basic Automotive Technology, Automotive Brakes/Suspension/Alignment; Courtney Bailey, Associate in Arts; Bayda Benitez, Associate in Arts; Megen Berg, AAS Cybersecurity, Cybersecurity; Samantha Blaskiewicz, Associate in Arts; Charlee Bourell, Associate in Arts; Haylee Bruce, Associate in Science; McKenzie Bruce, Associate in Arts; Nevaeh Candela, CNA; Jared Connell, TDT; Payton Crawford, AAS Dental Assisting; Leticia Cruz, AAS Nursing; Angelina Dellinger, CNA; Alexia Eutsey, Associate in Science, Associate in Arts; Carter Ewing, Associate in Science; Shea Gilkerson, AAS Agronomy, Advanced Cannabis Production, Agricultural Studies; Amy Goodrich, Industrial Maintenance, Liset Guadarrama, AAS Nursing; Kaylee Harcar, CNA;

Natali Haynes, AAS Nursing; Shelby Hutton, CNA; Reinier Keylard, Advanced GMAW, Basic GMAW, Intermediate GMAW, GTAW; Kylen Krasnican, Industrial Electrician, AAS in Industrial Electrician; Valeria Kuhlmann, CNA; Kiara Ladson, AAS Nursing; Alejandro Lopez, Industrial Maintenance I, GTAW; Claire Louvat, CNA; Samantha Martin, CNA; Malea Mascal, CNA; Rafael Mascote, AAS Engineering Technology, Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Operator; Christopher Moreno, Associate in Science; Hunter Perhach, AAS Engineering Technology, AAS Industrial Electrician, Industrial Electrician; Zachary Pollett, AAS Welding Production Technology, GTAW, Basic SMAW, Intermediate GMAW, Basic GMAW, Advanced GMAW; Mason Pshak, Associate in Science; Addison Ramon, AAS Early Childhood Education, ECE Gateways Credential 3, Infant/Toddler Gateways Credential 2; Stephanie Renken, Associate in General Studies; Eliana Rice, CNA; Chance Robart, EMT; Jerzie Salisbury, EMT; Noah Shinkey, TDT; James Sokol, AAS Accounting, Accounting, Advanced Accounting; Rylie Thomas, CNA; Crystal Villalobos, Associate in Arts; Madelyn Wahl, Associate in Arts; Ziara Webb, Associate in Science; Riki Williams, TDT

Sublette – Christopher Tidmore, TDT Advanced Proficiency

Tiskilwa – Isabella Gibson, CNA

Toluca – Dylan Crank, AAS Industrial Electrician, Industrial Electrician; Faten Hariri, AAS Nursing; Savannah Mann, EMT

Tonica – Katherine Busch, AAS Nursing; Lilian Ficek, Associate in Arts; Meara Rees, EMT; Hannah Salazar, Infant/Toddler Gateways Credential 3, ECE Gateways Credential 3, AAS Early Childhood Education; Ella Sandor, CNA

Utica – Alexis Bubela, CNA; Max Cook, Associate in Arts; Zachary Gibson, CNA; Makenzie Hamilton, EMT; Nolan Hamilton, Paramedic; Thomas Hartman, Associate in Arts, Associate in Science; Brileigh Holland, CNA; Ashley Kawiecki, CNA; Ava Manicki, Associate in Science, Associate in Arts; Wade Menard, Associate in Arts; Clayton Merboth, Associate in Arts; Bo Thomas, Associate in Science

Van Orin – Isabella Wittenauer, Associate in Science

Verona – Ava Sulzberger, CNA

Walnut – Daniel Sack, AAS Accounting, Advanced Accounting, Accounting

Wenona – Brian Karczewski, TDT; Hope Yunker, Associate in Arts

Wyanet – Thomas Smith, TDT

Yorkville – Cody Hardesty, TDT