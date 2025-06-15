St. Bede Academy to destroy some 2020 student records

St. Bede Academy will offer tours of the building and grounds for families and students in grades 5-8 on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (Photo provided by St. Bede Academy)

St. Bede Academy will destroy 2020 student records that are considered temporary records by the state of Illinois.

St. Bede will continue to maintain records for all students including student name, date of birth, birthplace, grades, grade level upon exit, attendance, gender, class rank, date of graduation, state assessment scores and health records.

The temporary records of 2020 can be picked upon request from the school through Thursday, July 3.