The Utica Public Library has launched its summer reading program, “Reading Is A Blast,” which revolves around volcanoes, igneous rocks and geology.

The program is open to those ages 3 to 17. Participants are not required to be library members.

The Utica Public Library also will include an adult summer reading program this year for those ages 18 and older.

There will be a volcano eruption show, featuring a model, at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 9.

For information, call 815-667-4509.