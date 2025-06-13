Princeton native Rachel Kiser Rucker will highlight June 15 concert

The Princeton Community Band, under the direction of Ann MB Lusher, returns with a concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 15, in Soldiers and Sailors Park in Princeton.

Soprano soloist and Princeton native Rachel Kiser Rucker will be featured. She will sing “As Time Goes By.”

Other music on the program includes “The Great Locomotive Chase,” “The Girl from Ipanema,” Hoagy Carmichael’s “Stardust,” “Waltz No. 2” by Shostakovich, and Harry Belafonte’s “Jump in the Line.”

Three trumpeters from the group, Philip Whaley, John Armstrong and Brandon Czubachowski, will perform Leroy Anderson’s famous trumpet trio “Bugler’s Holiday” with the band as well.

In case of rain, the concert will be held in the Sally Skinner Council Auditorium at Princeton High School.

All concerts are free. Donations are gratefully accepted. PCB is a 501(c)(3) organization. Lawn chairs are suggested. Refreshments are available from the Lions Club.