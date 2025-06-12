St. Bede’s 42nd annual auction features Lady Gaga tickets

St. Bede Academy will offer tours of the building and grounds for families and students in grades 5-8 on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (Photo provided by St. Bede Academy)

St. Bede Academy’s 42nd annual auction will be Saturday, June 14.

One of this year’s packages is two tickets to see Lady Gaga live in concert Thursday, Sept. 18, at the United Center in Chicago.

Contestants don’t need to be affiliated with St. Bede to bid or win.

Bidding is happening right now at bede2025.ggo.bid/bidding/package-browse.

Other prizes include travel experiences and local packages. It’s all available through secure mobile bidding; there is no need to attend the event in person. Bidding for all items closes at 7:45 p.m. Saturday.

“This is a chance for the whole community to come together, have fun and support St. Bede in a meaningful way,” said Bonnie Prokup, auction manager. “Whether you’re near or far, you can join in and take home something truly special.”