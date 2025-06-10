More on 34 Garage Sales return to Bureau, Henry counties this weekend

Shoppers can explore dozens of garage sales and food stands along Route 34 during the annual More on 34 celebration June 13-14 in Bureau and Henry counties. (Photo Provided by Kathy Bauer)

The annual More on 34 Garage Sales will return to Bureau and Henry counties during Father’s Day weekend, bringing hundreds of sales and food stands along Route 34 and nearby areas.

Although some sales begin on Thursday, June 12, the majority will take place Friday and Saturday, June 13 and 14.

A map and list of more than 60 sale locations will be available at the Prouty Building in Princeton, 435 S Main St., at local gas stations and at the Bureau County Fairgrounds.

The map also includes details on other events scheduled throughout the weekend, including car shows, farmers markets, concerts, swap meets and the historic Buffalo Days celebration in LaMoille.

https://www.scribd.com/document/873858771/More-on-34-Sales-2025

The Bureau County Fairgrounds will host more than 100 tables featuring a variety of items, including coins, jewelry, yard art, florals and sports equipment. The American Legion also will host a large sale just down the street from the Fairgrounds.

Sellers are encouraged to make garage sale signs with letters at least three inches tall for better visibility; they are to avoid placing signs on county or state road signs and should remove signs once the sale has ended.

Shoppers are reminded to drive carefully and park legally without blocking driveways.

The Bureau County Tourism committee encourages everyone to enjoy the weekend and hopes bargain hunters find some treasures.