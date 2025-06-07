Emergency services, lack of communication raised in OSF-Ottawa talks, mayor says

An aerial view of OSF St. Elizabeth Hospital last summer in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

Patients headed to the emergency room in Ottawa could end up in Peru instead under certain conditions as part of OSF HealthCare’s two-campus model, Mayor Robb Hasty said.

Hasty released a statement this week providing an update on communications between city officials and OSF, noting that a public hearing is scheduled for next week on the moving of obstetrics and intensive care unit services from Ottawa to Peru.

City representatives, including Commissioner Tom Ganiere, Police Chief Michael Cheatham and Fire Chief Brian Bressner, recently met with OSF to address concerns about potential emergency service relocations, Hasty said.

“OSF clarified that any diversion of emergency services would only occur if it meets strict state criteria and would require notification to the Illinois Department of Public Health,” Hasty said in the statement. “They shared their official diversion policy and stressed that their goal is to keep ambulance wait times under five minutes during periods of ER overcrowding.”

In a statement to Shaw Local News Network, OSF HealthCare said ambulance patients are not currently being diverted from Ottawa to Peru.

“The only time a diversion would take place is if a stroke patient arrived and the computerized tomography (CT) machine and backup equipment were down,” OSF said. “If that were to occur, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) would be notified in advance of any diversion.”

A larger stakeholder meeting followed May 20, attended by city commissioners, Ottawa Area Chamber Director Jay McCracken, representatives from Citizens for Health Care in Ottawa and OSF leadership, including CEO Bob Sehring.

Hasty said city officials and community members both expressed frustration with a lack of clear communication from OSF with city staff and the public.

According to OSF data, Ottawa is averaging 34 inpatients per day so far in 2025, the same as in 2024. Meanwhile, Peru’s numbers have grown with expanded services.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 24 Hundreds fill the cafetorium Thursday, June 13, 2024, at Central Intermediate School in Ottawa for the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board's public hearing regarding OSF's proposal for health care in La Salle County. (Scott Anderson)

While ICU, maternity and delivery services are being centralized in Peru, OSF is working in other areas to provide patient care in Ottawa by adding orthopedic services, hiring a gastroenterologist and launching a program for survivors of sexual abuse, according to Hasty’s statement.

In response to questions about future bed capacity, OSF said it has requested a 12-month deferral of the Certificate of Need review for a proposed replacement hospital in Ottawa.

“We have deferred so that we, along with city officials, can continue to look at the utilization data to determine the appropriate need,” OSF said. “OSF remains committed to providing high-quality, sustainable health care to Ottawa and the entire region.”

The next public hearing on the matter is set for 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 10, at Central Intermediate School in Ottawa, with another stakeholder meeting scheduled for June 27.

A similar public hearing was held at Central Intermediate School last summer, drawing almost 400 Ottawa residents and numerous community leaders who addressed the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board.

“We remain committed to advocating for the health care needs of Ottawa residents,” Hasty said in a statement.