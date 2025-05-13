OSF announces public hearing June 10 at Central Intermediate School in Ottawa

An aerial view of OSF St. Elizabeth Hospital on Thursday, June 13, 2024 in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

OSF HealthCare has announced a public hearing as Ottawa officials and residents continue to voice concerns over the proposed move of services to Peru.

The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board will host the hearing at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 10, at Central Intermediate School, 711 E. McKinley Road in Ottawa, to collect public feedback.

Over a month ago, OSF officially announced St. Elizabeth Medical Center will seek to close its five-bed intensive care unit and 14-bed obstetrics services, as facilities at OSF St. Elizabeth in Peru prepare to take their place.

An aerial view of OSF Peru. (Scott Anderson)

The healthcare group held a similar public hearing at Central Intermediate School last summer, drawing almost 400 concerned Ottawa residents and numerous community leaders who addressed the state panel.

Margaret “Peg” Reagan, a member of Citizens for Healthcare in Ottawa, said last year’s meeting was productive and made it clear to OSF how important the issue is to the community.

“We encourage everyone to attend and voice their concerns,” Reagan said. “We had excellent attendance last year and quality comments by a wide variety of citizens.”

“I believe it made a difference.”

Hundreds fill the cafetorium Thursday, June 13, 2024, at Central Intermediate School in Ottawa for the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board's public hearing regarding OSF's proposal for health care in La Salle County. (Scott Anderson)

Looking ahead to this year’s hearing, Reagan said the committee hopes continued feedback from communities served by the local hospital will influence the state’s decision.

“Our committee hopes input from communities served by our local hospital will advance the state board’s decision to deny the current Certificate of Need request by OSF,” she said. “We should value another opportunity for our communities to be part of this process.”

This year, attendees will have the opportunity to present written or verbal comments relevant to the project. Comments should address the need for the proposed project and be supported by documentation or materials.

The board asks that any supporting materials be submitted in two copies, preferably printed or typed on 8.5-by-11-inch paper.

Questions about the hearing can be directed to the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board at 525 W. Jefferson St., Second Floor, Springfield, IL 62761, or by phone at 217-782-3516.