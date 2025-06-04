Streator man charged in connection with house fire

Timothy L. Sellers, 29, was arrested on a charge of aggravated arson in connection with a house fire on Everett Street in Streator on Tuesday night. (Photo Illustration Scott Anderso)

A Streator man was picked up early Wednesday morning on a charge of aggravated arson following a house fire on the 1000 block of Everett Street on Tuesday night in Streator.

Timothy L. Sellers, 29, was taken into custody shortly after the fire was reported at 6:36 p.m., Streator Police Chief John Franklin said.

The Streator Fire Department responded to the fire which caused heat and smoke damage to the home.

After arriving on the scene, officers learned the fire followed an ongoing dispute between family members inside the home.

Sellers was located in the 1400 block of North Bloomington Street and taken into custody. He admitted to igniting paper inside the residence and starting the blaze, Franklin said.

Sellers was booked into La Salle County Jail custody at 3:23 a.m. Wednesday, according to jail records.

All occupants were outside the home when officers arrived, and no injuries were reported.

A full report from the fire department and the state fire marshal is pending.