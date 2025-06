The splash pad at Streator City Park is expected to open this week, according to a post on the city’s Facebook page. (Tom Sistak)

The splash pad at City Park in Streator is expected to open Monday, June 2, if final testing goes well, the city announced Friday on Facebook.

New parts were installed on Friday, and crews flushed the lines and tested the system on Saturday.

City officials said the system needed a few days to stabilize before it can be opened to the public.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience,” the city said in its announcement.