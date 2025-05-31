Almost $12,000 in grants to be awarded to Illinois Valley arts programs

Community Players of Streator received $3,000 in the Arts of Starved Rock Country Fund spring awards cycle. The grant will be used toward its August production of the musical “Chicago.” Pictured is the Players’ May production of The Wedding Singer at Engle Lane Theatre. (Photo provided by Starved Rock Country Community Foundation)

The Arts of Starved Rock Country Fund is set to award grants to eight organizations this spring, including a combined $6,000 to theater groups in La Salle, Streator and Princeton.

A total of $11,760 will be awarded, Arts of Starved Rock Country Fund administrator Rene Parks Wendinger said.

NCI Artworks in Peru is among the recipients. It will receive $1,454 for a master class and $500 to support its gallery shows.

Other recipients include:

Somonauk Public Library, $750 for a youth-through-adult canvas-painting class.

Stage 212 in La Salle, $1,500 for stipends for high school and college students working on the children’s theater production.

Ottawa Concert Association, $1,500 for its Sept. 6 concert featuring 1970s and ’80s pop tribute band The Sidekicks.

Community Players of Streator, $3,000 for costume and set design for the staging of the Broadway musical “Chicago” on Aug. 10 and 12 to 15.

Princeton Theater Group, $1,500 for stipends for college student staff for the two-week summer theater arts camp for youth ages 8 to 12.

Mendota Museum and Historical Society, $1,200 toward restoration of the Sweet Corn Festival public art installation.

Ladd Public Library, $356 for its summer reading program with experiential incentives featuring “Build a Bear” and 3D lantern workshops for youth.

The Arts of Starved Rock Country Fund is a component fund of the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation, 116 W. Lafayette St., Suite 2, Ottawa. It also is supported by grants from the Illinois Arts Council Agency and the National Endowment for the Arts.