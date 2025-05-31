Learn about the oceans June 10 at the Granville library

The Putnam County Public Library District will screen a documentary, “Soul of the Ocean,” at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 10, at the Granville Branch, 214 S. McCoy St. (Jayce Eustice)

The 53-minute film offers an exploration of ocean life. In contrast to commonly held perceptions of the ocean as a place of relentless danger and predation, the documentary reveals the intricate and interconnected relationships that sustain marine ecosystems. Through underwater cinematography, the film highlights the essential role biodiversity plays in maintaining the health of our oceans.

The screening is open to the public, is rated PG, and will be made available through public performance rights by Kanopy. For additional information, call 815-339-2038.