Former IVCC President Alfred Wisgoski dies at 93

Alfred Wisgoski, shown during his tenure as Illinois Valley Community College president, led the college from 1974 to 1996. Wisgoski passed away on May 15, 2025, at the age of 93. (Inset provided by IVCC / Shaw Local News Network file photo)

Former Illinois Valley Community College President Alfred Wisgoski, who led IVCC through more than two decades, died Thursday, May 15, at the age of 93.

Wisgoski served as IVCC’s president from 1974 to 1996, the longest tenure in the college’s history.

A Peru native and graduate of LPO Junior College, now known as IVCC, he spent almost his entire career at the institution, working his way up from instructor to president.

During his presidency, Wisgoski oversaw a significant campus expansion, introduced new academic and workforce programs, and brought technology to the forefront.

He helped launch a faculty exchange program with China and England, established the IVCC Foundation, and guided construction of the college auditorium, now known as the Dr. Mary Margaret Weeg Cultural Centre.

In 2023, he was named president emeritus.

Current IVCC President Tracy Morris, a 1991 graduate, recalled Wisgoski handing her a diploma at commencement.

“The legacy that he built over his years as president was tremendous and laid the foundation for so many of the great things we are still doing for our community today,” Morris said.

Wisgoski was honored with a moment of silence at the 2025 commencement ceremonies and Board of Trustees meeting.