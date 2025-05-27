May 27, 2025
Photo roundup: Illinois Valley Class of 2025 graduations

By John Sahly
Lee Niedzwecki hugs graduate Ansley Leonard on Friday May 23, 2025 at Ottawa High School in Ottawa.

Across the Illinois Valley, proud families, faculty and friends celebrated the Class of 2025 as local high schools and colleges held graduation ceremonies this May. Shaw Local photographers captured memorable moments as students walked the stage, turned tassels and marked the end of a chapter.

Click below to view photo galleries from each ceremony:

La Salle-Peru High School Class of 2025 graduates

Ottawa High School Class of 2025 graduates

Marquette High School Class of 2025 graduates

Serena High School Class of 2025 graduates

Bureau Valley High School Class of 2025 graduates

Woodland High School Class of 2025 graduates

Hall High School Class of 2025 graduates

St. Bede Academy Class of 2025 graduates

Putnam County High School Class of 2025 graduates

Illinois Valley Community College Class of 2025 graduates

Princeton High School Class of 2025 graduates

Streator High School Class of 2025 graduates

Congratulations to the Class of 2025.

