The Walldogs Food Truck Festival returned for its ninth year on Saturday, May 17, drawing crowds to City Park in Streator for a day of food, music and art.

More than 20 food trucks and 60 artisan vendors lined the streets around the park, with live performances by Big Boss and the Toes and The Riker Maneuver.

Hosted by the Streator Walldogs, the event supports future public art projects through the Streatscapes fund.