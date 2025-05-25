Carnival, live amusement brings crowds to Park Fest in Streator

A crowd gathers to watch a performance by Dancenter Saturday, May 24, 2025, during Park Fest at City Park in Streator. (Bill Freskos)

Streator Park Fest got off to a strong start, with cool weather and big crowds coming out to City Park on Saturday for the city’s annual Memorial Day weekend celebration.

Wanda Schmitt, who has been involved with organizing the event for nearly 30 years, said community support remains a key part behind Park Fest’s success.

Local sponsors and donors help cover the cost of the event, with most of the proceeds going to Light Up Streator, which funds holiday decorations around the city.

“This is all for the city,” she said. “We’re grateful for the support and proud to keep the tradition going.”

Schmitt said the carnival, provided by A&A Amusement, added a few new rides this year, just one of several highlights for attendees.

She also praised the return of Dancenter, a local childrens dance studio, to the stage.

“The girls at the Dancenter do a great job for us,” Schmitt said. “They’re always a joy to have here.”

A Ferris wheel turns as festivalgoers enjoy rides and attractions Saturday, May 24, 2025, during Park Fest at Streator's City Park. (Bill Freskos)

Dancenter performed Saturday afternoon along with Just for Kix, Lucas Fraga, and Hardscrabble Jiu Jitsu.

According to Schmitt, this year’s festival had already drawn large crowds as of Saturday afternoon, with hopes for even more through the rest of the weekend.

“The turnout has been great so far,” Schmitt said.

Park Fest features a full schedule of music, food vendors, games and activities from Friday through Sunday