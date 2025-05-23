Utica gets $1.8 million to fix sidewalks

Twelve new storefronts opened during the grand opening of Market On Mill on May 3, 2025 in Utica, Illinois. (Kyle Russell)

The sidewalks south of downtown Utica will get a long overdue makeover.

Utica Mayor David Stewart announced Thursday that the village was awarded $1.8 million to fix sidewalks on South Clark Street. The village is responsible for sundry costs such as moving the utilities.

“That’s going to be a great project,” Stewart said.

Separately, the Market on Mill in Utica, the village’s outdoor retail plaza, has been a big hit – so much so that a few vendors want to acquire some unused space.

Some vendors have inquired about leasing the concrete pads next to their portable retail stalls. The plaza currently has 12 stalls but room for another six. Stewart has fielded inquiries about using some of the six vacant pads.

“By all accounts it’s off to a successful start,” Village Attorney Herb Klein said.

Without a vote, the village board agreed to amend leases with any retailer that wants to use the adjoining space, but firmly ruled out structures. Tents may be erected but must be taken down at the end of the business day.

“You don’t want it looking like shanty town,” Trustee John Schweickert said. “I don’t want to open up the whole can of worms.”

Trustee Nate Holland said he’d be open to formal proposals next year, but three weeks into the plaza’s operation it is too soon to implement major changes.

In a related item, the village board approved a pay estimate to Illinois Valley Excavating, Inc. for $87,675.09, plus another $30,000 to be paid once the defective tree grates have been replaced. The total project cost will be nearly $2.7 million.

“And then that project will be wrapped up and done,” Mayor David Stewart said.

Finally, the village gave its OK for a private fireworks event to be held in Ridgeview Estates (the Burgess subdivision) on July 4, 2025.

A group of residents said their yearly party has grown and, now that one of the organizers is a certified pyrotechnician, they want a full-fledged fireworks show.