Bureau Valley District #340 Board holds May meeting

MANLIUS - The Bureau Valley District #340 Board of Education met in regular session on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at the District Office in Manlius and has released the following press release.

Superintendent Jason Stabler recognized the Bureau Valley Junior High Scholastic Bowl Team. Coach Megan Haley congratulated her team on winning both the SRC Conference title and the regional title. The team also earned runner-up honors at sectionals. Justin Yepsen thanked the students for their hard work and for representing Bureau Valley with pride.

There was no public comment.

Following the closed session, the Board discussed the appointment of a new member to fill the District 7 vacancy. Interviews were conducted during the closed session. Tiffany Johnson noted that both candidates were very strong and that the decision was a difficult one. Jaclyn Trujillo made a motion to appoint Ben Endress as the Board member for District 7 through the 2027 election. Eric Blackert seconded the motion. The motion passed unanimously.

The Board then reviewed reports from the principals and directors. In Board action, the following was approved:

● Regular and Special Meeting Minutes of April 23, 2025

● Activity Account Reports

● Monthly Financial and Treasurer’s Reports

● Bureau Valley #340 Bills (Total Bills = $313,673.42; Total Payroll = $906,494.05) ● Appointments of Board Committees After Reorganization: Finance/Personnel, Building/Transportation, Curriculum/Extracurricular, Policy, Discipline/Parent-Teacher Advisory (Behavioral Interventions)

● District Consolidated Plan

● 2025-26 K-5 and 6-12 Student Handbooks as presented ● Final 24-25 Public School Calendar including Snow Days

● Intergovernmental Agreement with Ohio CCDS for Speech Language Pathologist Services

● Concussion Oversight Plan for the 25-26 School Year

● Executive session minutes of April 23, 2025

● Employment of Beth Butler as BVN Preschool Teacher beginning with the 25-26 SY

● Employment of Emma Lange as BVN Secretary

● Employment of Brent Jamison as BV E/JH 8th Grade Girls Basketball Coach

● Employment of Ryan Hansen as BVHS Girls Golf Coach

● Employment of Blayne Kappes as BVHS Early Bird Weight Lifting Coach

● Employment of Ryan Rosenthal as BV E/JH 7th Grade Girls Basketball Coach

● Employment of Summer Custodians as follows: Bernie Donovan, Tanya Spencer, Stacey Richardson, Mark Richardson, Andrew Creekpaum, Angie Faber, Alaina Wasilewski, Maddox Moore, Michelle Ornelas, Gemma Moore, William Miller, Morgan Mahnesmith, Alex Attig .

● Retirement Notice of Janis McDonald as BVN Secretary as of June 30, 2025

● 25-26 ESP Wage Scale and Positions as presented

In other discussion, Stabler thanked Kelsie Kluck for organizing the IESA Music Contest held at Bureau Valley. He also expressed his appreciation to Phil Pryzbyla and staff for coordinating the IHSA Baseball and Softball Regionals hosted at Bureau Valley.

Stabler explained that the recent bond issue is designated for additional space at the Manlius campus, with plans underway for the construction of a new auxiliary gymnasium. This expansion will enhance the educational experience for students and support the daily curriculum. The added space will provide critical support for the school day, including physical education classes and indoor recess during inclement weather, needs that are currently limited by existing facilities.

The bond proceeds must be used for capital projects. While enrollment is declining, the district continues to offer multiple sports levels, resulting in early morning and late evening practice times to accommodate all teams. The new gymnasium will help alleviate these scheduling challenges by providing additional practice space for various teams and clubs.

The Board announced the following resignations received since the April 23 board meeting: Stephanie Johnson as BV Wyanet/Manlius Elem Guidance Counselor, Toni Hunt as BVHS Food Service Site Manager, Alison Brown as BVHS Cheer Coach, Allison Warren as BVHS Cheer Coach, Brent Jamison as BV E/JH 7th Grade Girls Basketball Coach, Janis McDonald as BVN Yearbook Sponsor, Cole Crownover as BV E/JH 6th Grade Boys Basketball Coach, Christa Gruber as BV E/JH 6th Grade Volleyball Coach and Miranda Wetzell as BV E/JH Girls Track Coach.

The next regular Bureau Valley District #340 Board of Education meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.