Shepherd, Northlawn, Sandwich athletes qualify for IESA 3A/4A State Track Meet

The 2025 IESA Class 3A/4A State Track Meet is scheduled for this weekend at EastSide Centre in East Peoria, and The Times area saw a handful of young athletes qualify out of various sectionals.

Our area’s many Class 1A/2A junior-high track and field IESA qualifiers were listed in a previous article.

Here is a list of 3A/4A state qualifiers from The Times coverage area (with schools in parentheses) listed by event.

boys 8-3A 100 – Joel Arriola (Sandwich)

girls 8-3A 200 – Raena Moyer (Sandwich)

boys 7-3A 400 – Zae Moton (Northlawn), Oliver Wortman (Sandwich)

boys 7-3A 4x200 – Northlawn

girls 7-4A pole vault – Makenna Moore (Shepherd)

girls 7-4A high jump – Cameron Lawsha (Shepherd)

boys 7-4A long jump – Jonathan Pitts (Shepherd)

boys 7-4A 100 – Jonathan Pitts (Shepherd)

boys 7-4A 200 – Jonathan Pitts (Shepherd)

girls 8-4A 4x100 – Shepherd