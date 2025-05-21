Mendota mayor proclaims city ‘dementia-friendly’

The Mendota City Council proclaimed Monday, May 19, 2025, that Mendota is now a "dementia-friendly city," recognizing the growing prevalence of dementia. Mayor David Boelk (center) poses with members of the Dementia Friendly Mendota Group (from left) Pastor Elise Rothfusz, Amy Brewer, Annie Short and Pastor Jeff Brace. (Photo provided by Amy Brewer)

Mayor David Boelk issued a proclamation Monday making Mendota a “dementia-friendly” city.

It is a heartfelt cause for Boelk, whose late mother, Mabel, suffered from dementia.

“It’s a real tough thing,” Boelk said. “It’s tough on everyone involved.”

The proclamation noted that 7 million Americans live with Alzheimer’s disease (250,000 in Illinois), which is the fifth-leading cause of death for those older than 65 in the U.S. Barring a cure, diagnoses will climb to 14 million by 2060.

As a result, almost 12 million Americans provide unpaid care for people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias, a contribution valued at more than $413 billion. In Illinois, 316,000 family caregivers contribute unpaid care valued at more than $12 billion.

According to a news release, the Dementia Friendly Mendota Task Force was formed a year ago to establish a broad coalition of first responders, libraries, local government, health care providers, residential care facilities, banks and financial institutions, faith communities, support organizations and partners.

“Our goal is to create a compassionate, understanding environment where individuals living with dementia can continue to live with dignity and support,” said Amy Brewer, a member of the task force.

Through surveys, interviews and discussions, the task force identified goals including the creation of ID cards to assist first responders in interacting safely with individuals living with dementia, a community-based dementia resource guide, as well as ongoing “Dementia Friends” talks conducted by trained local advocates.

To date, nine individuals have completed training to become “Dementia Champions,” equipping them to educate others with a baseline understanding of dementia and ways to convert that knowledge into meaningful action.

To make a tax-deductible donation to Dementia Friendly Mendota to support projects and events, go to srccf.org/fund/dementia-friendly-mendota .