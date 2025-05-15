IVCC to honor 68 adult education graduates May 21

These 2024 graduates take a selfie as they prepare for IVCC's annual Adult Education Recognition event. This year's 44th annual recognition will be held on Wednesday, May 21. (Photo Provided by Illinois Valley Community College)

Illinois Valley Community College will recognize 68 students who have completed GEDs, citizenship studies, or career pathway programs during its 44th Annual Adult Education Recognition Event at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 21.

The ceremony will begin in the Dr. Mary Margaret Weeg Cultural Centre with a reception to follow in rooms CTC 124-125.

IVCC Director of Adult Education Sara Escatel will welcome guests, and IVCC President Dr. Tracy Morris will deliver a speech.

Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Vicki Trier is scheduled to announce a Foundation Scholarship recipient.

In addition, three graduates will share their stories during the event.

Caleb Chambers of Marseilles, who earned his High School Diploma last year and completed the Integrated Career & Academic Preparation System (ICAPS) program this year, is working toward a welding certificate and will speak first.

Other student speakers include Martha M. Flores of Mendota, an ICAPS completer who also finished the certified nursing assistant program, and Margret Morse of Henry, who completed her GED and plans to study abroad.

Bridge to Careers, ICAPS, and Citizenship certificates will be presented by Adult Transition Specialist Carrie Danekas, Dr. Morris, and members of the IVCC Board of Trustees.

Illinois High School Diplomas will be awarded by Dr. Morris, trustees, and Ryan Myers, assistant superintendent of the La Salle, Marshall and Putnam County Regional Office of Education.