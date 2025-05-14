Police canine missing near Bureau/Putnam County border

Authorities are searching for a missing police canine last seen near Ferris Lane at the Bureau/Putnam County border.
According to a news release, the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office said it was contacted about 8 p.m. Tuesday by a La Salle Police Department officer requesting drone assistance to help locate the dog, a 70-pound white Springer Spaniel named Migo.
The canine is assigned to TRI-DENT, a regional drug enforcement task force.
Bureau County Emergency Management Agency deployed a drone to the area and conducted a search.
As of 3 a.m. Wednesday, Migo remained missing.
Migo has black patches on his head and hind quarter and was wearing two collars – one orange and one flat-style.
Anyone with information on the dog’s location is asked to contact the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office at 815-875-3344.