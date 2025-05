Central Intermediate's sixth-grade Champions of the Charter are Emery G., Brynn W., Addison P., Weston M., Blake M., Bella Z. and Aleena B. (Photo Provided by Rachel Knott)

Central Intermediate School in Ottawa announced its Champions of the Charter for April.

The students recognized this month are Manny B-R., Bryan R., Presten V., Tyler G., Logan P., Jacey P., Jaxon P., Emery G., Brynn W., Addison P., Weston M., Blake M., Bella Z., and Aleena B.