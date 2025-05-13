2025 BCR girls regional soccer preview

Princeton's Olivia Sandoval pushes the ball up the pitch during Tuesday's soccer match at Bryant Field against IVC. She scored two goals in the Tigresses' 9-0 victory. (Mike Vaughn)

Team to beat: Mendota (14-6-1).

Pairings: Friday’s semifinals - Game 1: Mendota (14-6-1) vs. No. 8 DePue-Hall (0-11-1), 4:30 p.m. Game 2: No. 4 Princeton (12-11) vs. No. 5 Oregon (12-6-1), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 20 - championship: winners 1-2, 5 p.m.

Worthy of note: Princeton beat Oregon 1-0 on Thursday in a regional semifinal preview on a goal by Olivia Sandoval. The Tigresses have won five of their last six matches heading into the postseason. On offense, the Tigresses turn to leading scorers Bella Clevenger and Sandoval, while senior keeper Maddie Oertel is approaching the all-time saves record. “We feel good about our chances, but we have to play well. We have to bring our passion and energy. If we are able to do that I think we will give ourselves a great chance to win,” PHS coach David Gray said. PHS last won a regional title in 2022. ... The top-seeded Trojans have beaten every other team in the field, with a 2-1 win over Princeton, 8-0 over DePue-Hall and 2-0 over Oregon. The Trojans have matched their program record for wins in a season set in 2012 when they last won a regional title.

BCR pick: Princeton over Mendota.

Next: Winner advances to Alleman Sectional on Saturday, May 24 vs. Byron Regional winner at 5 p.m.