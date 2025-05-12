Fundraiser to celebrate Mayday’s 11th rescue anniversary on May 17

‘Mayday’ the dog visits with veteran Dennis Neese of the Illinois Veterans Home at La Salle during a special May Day program last Wednesday at the home. Mayday, a frequent guest at the veteran’s home, was rescued on May 1, 2014, after being struck by traffic and losing a rear leg. His owner, Bill Jacobsen, told the dog’s story and visited with residents and guests of the home.

Illinois Valley Animal Rescue will host a fundraiser celebrating the 11th rescue anniversary of Mayday the Minister, a local rescue dog, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 17, at Hero Nutrition, 111 Wright St., La Salle.

The fundraising event will feature raffle baskets, a 50/50 drawing and a Samsung tablet raffle.

IVAR shirts will be available for purchase, and Cupcake Creations will offer cookies and cupcakes.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the rescue and support its efforts to care for and re-home animals in need.

Attendees are encouraged to follow Mayday the Minister or Illinois Valley Animal Rescue on Facebook for updates and event information.