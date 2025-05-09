Seneca softball outlasts Marquette in 10 innings: The Times Thursday roundup

Softball

Seneca 11, Marquette 7 (10 inn.): At June Gross Field, the Fighting Irish (25-0, 12-0) scored four runs in the 10th inning to top the Crusaders (19-5, 6-5) in the Tri-County Conference contest.

Both sides scored three times in the eighth.

For Seneca, Alyssa Zellers (double, RBI, four stolen bases) had four hits, Emma Mino (two doubles, home run, two RBIs) three hits and Lexie Buis (two RBIs) two hits. Tessa Krull (6 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 K) and Hayden Pfeifer (Win, 4 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 6 K) shared time in the circle.

Marquette’s Kelsey Cuchra had four hits, including a pair of doubles, a home run and an RBI, while Hunter Hopkins and Taylor Cuchra (double, home run, three RBIs) each had two hits. Hopkins (3⅓ IP, 6 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 6 K) and Taylor Cuchra (Loss, 6⅔ IP, 6 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 4 K) combined pitching efforts.

Henry-Senachwine 10, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 0 (5 inn.): The Warriors (2-14, 1-10) failed to record a baserunner in the TCC loss to the Mallards.

Serena 11, Yorkville Christian 0 (5 inn.): At Serena, Huskers pitcher Maddie Glade allowed just one hit, one walk and struck out seven in the win over the Mustangs.

Anna Hjerpe (two singles, two RBIs) and RayElle Brennan (two RBIs) led Serena (18-6), which took advantage of nine errors by the visitors.

Newark 9, Coal City 7: At Coal City, the Norsemen (13-13-1) scored three runs in both the sixth and seventh innings to top the Coalers.

Cayla Pottinger homered and drove in two runs for Newark, while Rylie Carlson doubled and Sadie Pottinger had two RBIs. Kate Bromeland, Bailey Schutter and Presley Hauge all knocked in single runs. Carlson (2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K) earned the win in relief of Dottie Wood (5 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 2BB, 3 K).

Sandwich 14, Woodstock 1 (5 inn.): At Woodstock, the Indians (10-9, 7-5) exploded for nine runs in the first inning in the Kishwaukee River Conference win over the Blue Streaks.

Kayden Corneils (triple, RBI) and Abigail Johnson (double, two RBIs) each had three hits for Sandwich, while Brooklyn Marks (two RBIs), Aubrey Cyr (double, two RBIs), Jillian Freemon (double), Kendal Petre (double, RBI) and Hannah Decker (double, two RBIs) each had two hits. Marks (5 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 12 K) earned the victory.

Boys track and field

Streator wins ICE meet: At Herscher, the Bulldogs scored 141½ points to capture the title of the Illinois Central Eight Conference Meet ahead of runner-up Coal City (117) and the host Tigers (116).

Streator’s Isaiah Brown won three events (100-meter dash, 200, long jump), while Riley Stevens (high jump) and Andrew Warwick (pole vault) each claimed victories.

The Bulldogs relay teams 4X100 (Garritt Benstine, Stevens, Brown, Warwick), 4X200 (Warwick, Benstine, Stevens, Sharonn Morton) and 4X800 (Chase Lane, Trenton Studnicki, John Rzasa, Ted Neuman) ran to first-place marks.

Sandwich 83, Yorkville Christian 63, Crossroads Christian 18: At Sandwich, the Indians captured the three-team home meet thanks to wins from Simeion Harris (400), Peter Popp (shot put), Dylan Johnson (discus) and Jacob Ross (pole vault).

Girls track and field

Streator places 7th at ICE meet: At Herscher, the Bulldogs finished seventh with 65½ points at the Illinois Central Eight Conference Meet. Champion Lisle posted 147½ points.

Streator’s Sonia Proksa finished second in the 100 and third in both the 200 and high jump. Leah Krohe was second in the shot put, while Kinslee Sweeden was third in the discus.

Yorkville Christian 112, Sandwich 88, Crossroads Christian 17: At Sandwich, the Indians finished behind the Mustangs in the three-team meet.

Sandwich received winning efforts from Clara Schiradelly (100), Teagan Lederman (200), Arbenita Rushani (shot put), Mikaela LeaTrea (discus) and Hannah Treptow (high jump).

Girls soccer

Ottawa 6, Wilmington 1: At Wilmington, the Pirates improved to 7-9 on the season as Ayla Covalsky, Taylor Brandt and Chloe Carmona each scored a pair of goals.

Covalsky also had two assists and Carmona a single helper.

Baseball

Henry-Senachwine 3, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 0: At Henry, the Warriors fell to 2-15 overall and 1-12 in Tri-County Conference play with the loss to the Mallards.

Nolan Price singled twice for WFC’s only hits. Connor Dodge (5⅓ IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K) suffered the loss.

Coal City 8, Newark 2: At Coal City, the Coalers broke open the game with a six-run third in the win over the Norsemen (11-15).

David Ulrich and Jackson Walker each doubled for Newark, while Payton Wills (4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 3 K) pitched well in relief.

Aurora Christian 6, Somonauk 5: At Aurora, the Bobcats fell to 11-9 with the loss to the Eagles.

Luke Hartsell (triple, two RBIs), Kaden Geers-Clason and Connor Knutson (RBI) all had two hits for Somonauk. Tristan Reed (4⅓ IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 K) and Hartsell (1⅔ IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K) shared time on the hill.