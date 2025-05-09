Princeton native Taylor Wetsel joins police department

Princeton Police Officer Taylor Wetsel recites her oath Monday, May 5, 2025, with City Clerk Janet Henning at Princeton City Hall. (Derek Barichello)

Taylor Wetsel is where she wants to be.

On her application to become a Princeton police officer, she said she wanted to become an officer since she graduated Princeton High School in 2022 and she loves her hometown.

“Taylor is a lifelong resident of Princeton,” Princeton Police Chief Tom Kammerer said at Monday’s City Council meeting. “We look forward to her having a long career of service in her hometown.”

Wetsel was sworn into the department Monday. She has started her field training and will do so until August, Kammerer said. She will succeed Officer Erik Sorenson, who is retiring June 3.

“We will remain at full staff,” Kammerer said.

Wetsel is an Illinois Valley Community College graduate where she played softball and volleyball. Several members of Wetsel’s family was present for the swearing in and helped pin her badger onto her uniform.

Princeton Police Chief Tom Kammerer (left) introduces new officer Taylor Wetsel on Monday, May 5, 2025, during the Princeton City Council meeting at City Hall. (Derek Barichello)