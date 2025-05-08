Ottawa police officers receive recognition ahead of National Police Week

Officers of the Ottawa Police Department pose for a photo outside City Hall on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. Officers were recognized during the City Council meeting for years of service as part of National Police Week. (Photo Provided by Ottawa Police Department)

The Ottawa Police Department honored officers for their years of service Tuesday as part of the city’s recognition of National Police Week, from May 11–17.

During Tuesday’s Ottawa City Council meeting, Mayor Robb Hasty formally proclaimed the week in honor of law enforcement officers, both local and nationwide.

Commissioner Tom Ganiere led the presentation of service awards, recognizing officers for milestones ranging from two to 25 years of service.

Sgt. Robert Nilles was honored for 25 years with the department, the longest tenure among this year’s awardees.

Other officers recognized included:

Det. Randy Nelson – 20 years

Cpl. Andrew McLaughlin – 20 years

Officer Daniel Sovero – 20 years

Sgt. James Bell – 20 years

Sgt. Scott Harden – 19 years

Cpl. Wesley Pender – 17 years

Sgt. Matthew DeVries – 17 years

School Resource Officer Stephen Hopkins – 15 years

Cpl. Adam Jobst – 13 years

Det. Sgt. Matthew Najdanovich – 12 years

Det. Cpl. Joseph Hilton – 10 years

Cpl. Jonathan Berninger – 9 years

K-9 Officer Brandon Anderson – 6 years

Officer Brett Wiedeman – 6 years

Officer Cole Klicker – 6 years

Det. Mason Sarti – 5 years

Officer Eric Ganiere – 5 years

Officer Christopher Culjan – 5 years

Officer Kathleen Passini – 4 years

Officer Tyler Brewer – 4 years

School Resource Officer Kari Luna – 4 years

Det. Andrea Harden – 4 years

K-9 Officer Charlie Hooper – 3 years

Det. Ozvaldo Landeros-Leon – 3 years

Officer Joshua Jabczynski – 3 years

Officer Joel Smith – 3 years

Officer Chandler Kiesling – 2 years

School Resource Officer Marisol Hildalgo – 2 years

Officer Andrew Martin – 2 years

Officer Jacob Callahan – 2 years

Officer Steve Ramirez – 1 year

Officer Megan Orsini – 1 year

Officer Carter Piercy – 1 year

Officer Daniel Rodriguez – 1 year

Officer Sophian Riahi – 1 year

Hasty and the City Council thanked the department for its ongoing dedication to public safety. The awards were presented during the council meeting at Ottawa City Hall.

“Since the first recorded death in 1786, more than 24,000 law enforcement officers in the United States have made the ultimate sacrifice,” Hasty said. “I encourage all citizens to publicly salute the service of law enforcement officers in our community and in communities across the nation,”