Ottawa police officers receive recognition ahead of National Police Week

The Ottawa Police Department honored officers for their years of service Tuesday as part of the city’s recognition of National Police Week, from May 11–17.
During Tuesday’s Ottawa City Council meeting, Mayor Robb Hasty formally proclaimed the week in honor of law enforcement officers, both local and nationwide.
Commissioner Tom Ganiere led the presentation of service awards, recognizing officers for milestones ranging from two to 25 years of service.
Sgt. Robert Nilles was honored for 25 years with the department, the longest tenure among this year’s awardees.
Other officers recognized included:
- Det. Randy Nelson – 20 years
- Cpl. Andrew McLaughlin – 20 years
- Officer Daniel Sovero – 20 years
- Sgt. James Bell – 20 years
- Sgt. Scott Harden – 19 years
- Cpl. Wesley Pender – 17 years
- Sgt. Matthew DeVries – 17 years
- School Resource Officer Stephen Hopkins – 15 years
- Cpl. Adam Jobst – 13 years
- Det. Sgt. Matthew Najdanovich – 12 years
- Det. Cpl. Joseph Hilton – 10 years
- Cpl. Jonathan Berninger – 9 years
- K-9 Officer Brandon Anderson – 6 years
- Officer Brett Wiedeman – 6 years
- Officer Cole Klicker – 6 years
- Det. Mason Sarti – 5 years
- Officer Eric Ganiere – 5 years
- Officer Christopher Culjan – 5 years
- Officer Kathleen Passini – 4 years
- Officer Tyler Brewer – 4 years
- School Resource Officer Kari Luna – 4 years
- Det. Andrea Harden – 4 years
- K-9 Officer Charlie Hooper – 3 years
- Det. Ozvaldo Landeros-Leon – 3 years
- Officer Joshua Jabczynski – 3 years
- Officer Joel Smith – 3 years
- Officer Chandler Kiesling – 2 years
- School Resource Officer Marisol Hildalgo – 2 years
- Officer Andrew Martin – 2 years
- Officer Jacob Callahan – 2 years
- Officer Steve Ramirez – 1 year
- Officer Megan Orsini – 1 year
- Officer Carter Piercy – 1 year
- Officer Daniel Rodriguez – 1 year
- Officer Sophian Riahi – 1 year
Hasty and the City Council thanked the department for its ongoing dedication to public safety. The awards were presented during the council meeting at Ottawa City Hall.
“Since the first recorded death in 1786, more than 24,000 law enforcement officers in the United States have made the ultimate sacrifice,” Hasty said. “I encourage all citizens to publicly salute the service of law enforcement officers in our community and in communities across the nation,”