Marseilles man to remain in jail after police say he didn’t put down gun in Streator park

A Marseilles man will be detained after he allegedly refused to put down a handgun Tuesday at Streator City Park and then led police on a foot chase.

Kegan J. Sears, 28, appeared Thursday in La Salle County Circuit Court and was presented with three felony charges led by armed violence, a Class X felony carrying a special sentencing range of 15 to 30 years with no possibility of probation.

Prosecutors also charged him with two lesser offenses – unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of meth – and filed a motion to deny him pre-trial release.

According to court records, Streator police were dispatched Tuesday to Streator City Park for a “suspicious subject with a gun in the park.” An officer observed Sears pick up a black metal handgun and then promptly instructed Sears to put it down. Sears did not obey and then fled the scene, prosecutors said, first on a skateboard and then on foot.

Sears was found hiding under a basement stairs inside a residence (not his) in the 600 block of North Shabbona Street and on him was a substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine, police said.

Police retraced Sears’ steps and recovered the skateboard and Sears’ phone, the authorities said. A K-9 officer located a 22-caliber handgun. Two witnesses told police they saw Sears fleeing with a gun.

Sears has a felony conviction from Louisiana – he’s also on pre-trial release from a 2019 case (still pending) in La Salle County – and was not permitted to own or possess a firearm. The gun and drugs made him eligible for the charge of armed violence.

Public Defender Ryan Hamer said Sears has no crimes of violence in his background and therefore a good candidate for home confinement.

“I don’t think there’s any evidence he’s a violent person,” Hamer said, noting there’s no evidence he threatened anyone with the gun or fired it.

Assistant La Salle County State’s Attorney Laura Hall said in open court that home confinement and an ankle bracelet were not appropriate means for monitoring Sears.

“I cannot fathom any less restrictive means to protect the public and ensure he remains in compliance with the law,” Hall said. “Mr. Sears is without question someone who poses a real and present threat to society.”

La Salle County Circuit Judge Michelle A. Vescogni said that Sears scored a nine on a 14-point risk assessment. Sears, she said, should not have had a gun – let alone in a public place – and aggravated the risk by running from police. She ordered Sears to remain in La Salle County Jail.

Sears will next appear May 23 for arraignment.