Man arrested for displaying a handgun in Streator, police say

A 28-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after police said he displayed a handgun in the area of City Park in Streator.

Kegan Sears is preliminary charged with armed violence, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, illegal possession of a firearm, violation of pre-trial release, obstructing a peace officer and disorderly conduct.

Police received the report at about 10:39 a.m. Officers arrived, and as they tried to make contact, Sears fled on foot, carrying a handgun, police said. Officers witnessed Sears go into a residence several blocks away and officers continued into the residence, finding the man hiding underneath some stairs.

Sears was taken to La Salle County Jail, pending a detention hearing.

Sears had been wanted for a felony theft charge in 2019. After being arrested, he was granted pre-trial release in July and again in April.