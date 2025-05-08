Drew Carlson, Valeria Villagomez named 2024-25 Putnam County High School Athletes of the Year

Drew Carlson and Valleria Villagomez have been named as the 2024-25 Putnam County High School Athletes of the Year. (Photo provided by PCHS)

Drew Carlson and Valeria Villagomez were named 2024-25 Athletes of the Year at Putnam County High School‘s awards ceremony.

Villagomez was a four-year participant in basketball and softball. She is going to Benedictine College in Hutchinson, Kansas, and will play softball.

Carlson was a four-year participant in basketball and baseball. He plans to attend IVCC before transferring to a four-year university.

PC Athletic Director Chris Newsome said Villagomez and Carlson are great examples of what it means to be a student-athlete. They are both NHS members and achieved high honor roll for the previous 16 consecutive quarters, he said.