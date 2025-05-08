Daniel Danko, Scott Scheuer join Streator City Council

Daniel Danko (left) and Scott Scheuer sit on the Streator City Council on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, after being sworn in to succeed Matt McMullen and David "Moose" Conner. (Derek Barichello)

Two new members took their seats Wednesday on the Streator City Council.

Daniel Danko and Scott Scheuer will replace Matt McMullen and David “Moose” Conner. Neither McMullen or Conner ran in April’s election.

McMullen served on the City Council for four years and Conner for two years to fulfill Joe Scarbeary’s term when he stepped down from the council. Both were honored Wednesday with plaques.

Tanya Zehr Pearce, who finished third in vote totals in April’s election, was appointed a position on the Streator Plan Commission. Danko and Scheuer served on the Plan Commission prior to their election.

Danko is vice president of Light Up Streator and former president of the Streator Community Center. Scheuer also is involved in Kimes Elementary PTO.