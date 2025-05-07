Seneca girls win Tri-County Conference meet: The Times Tuesday Roundup

Girls track and field

Seneca win Tri-County Meet: At Seneca, the Fighting Irish registered 159 points to finish ahead of runner-up Lowpoint-Washburn (143) at Tuesday’s TCC Meet. It was the 13th straight season the Seneca girls have won a conference meet championship.

Evelyn O’Connor won both the 800 and 1,600, while Emily Aldridge placed first in the pole vault. The Irish 4X800 relay of O’Connor, Lily Mueller, Tenley Yandell, Julie Mueller also crossed the finish line first.

Marquette, which finished sixth as a team, had third-place marks from Maggie Jewett (400) and Gwen Jimenez (shot put).

Boys track and field

Seneca 3rd, Marquette 5th at TCC Meet: At Seneca, the Irish scored 111 points to finish behind champion Dwight (138½) and runner-up Lowpoint-Washburn (116), while Marquette posted 65½ points to place fifth.

Seneca’s Brayden Simek (high jump) and Sean Sigler (pole vault) both claimed victories.

Marquette’s Jacoby Gooden won both the 100 and 200 and was part of the winning 4X100 and 4X200 relays with Marcus Baker, Jimmy Lawsha and Charlie McGrath.

Ottawa 78, Mendota 48: At King Field, the Pirates topped the Trojans in the home dual.

Ottawa received double individual wins from Jackson Cucio (400-meter dash, long jump) and Manuel Saucedo-Garcia (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles), while Aries Brown (800), Hector Valdez (shot put), Ethan Poutre (discus), Bryar Baxter (pole vault) and Kaleb Hunt (long jump) earned single wins. The Pirates 4X200 relay team of Payton Lyon, Hunt, Dominic Sartori and Andrew Vercolio also ran to first place.

Baseball

Sycamore 14, Ottawa 10: At Sycamore, the Pirates (12-12, 4-6) out-hit the Spartans 14-13, but the hosts’ seven-run sixth inning made the difference in the Interstate 8 Conference contest.

Adam Swanson (home run, two RBIs), Jace Veith (double) and Jacob Rosetto (double, RBI) each had three hits for Ottawa, while Brendyn Fuchs (double, RBI) had two hits. Lucas Farabaugh and George Shumway notched two RBIs apiece. Farabaugh (3 IP, 5 H, 3 ER) suffered the loss.

Streator 8, Lisle 2: At the SHS Athletic Fields, the Bulldogs (10-15, 4-8) erased a two-run deficit with four runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings in the Illinois Central Eight Conference win over the Lions.

Cole Winterrowd had two RBIs for Streator, with Keegan Angelico, Jake Hagie, Isaiah Weibel and Nolan Lukach driving in single runs. Clay Christoff (7 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 12 K) earned the complete-game victory.

Keaton Davis

Marquette 11, Seneca 1 (6 inn.): At Seneca, the Crusaders (21-3, 12-2) scored in every inning to earn the Tri-County Conference win over the Fighting Irish (8-17, 4-9).

Keaton Davis (double, home run, four RBIs), Sam Mitre (RBI) and Grant Dose (double, RBI) all had three hits for Marquette, while Jaxsen Higgins singled and doubled. Anthony Couch (double) and Easton Debernardi each recorded two RBIs. Griffin Dobberstein (6 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 9 K) picked up the victory.

Seneca received singles from Brant Roe, Joey Arnold, Cam Shriey (RBI), Jace Mitchell and Keegan Murphy. Paxton Giertz (3⅓ IP, 10 H, 6 ER, 2 BB, 3 K) took the loss.

Henry-Senachwine/Lowpoint-Washburn 2, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 1: At rural Streator, the Warriors (2-14, 1-11) scored one in the first, but the Mallards took the lead for good with two in the third for the TCC win.

Brayden Matsko had two hits for WFC, losing pitcher Nolan Price (7 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 8 K) doubled, and Sam Schmitz had the lone RBI.

Somonauk 4, Serena 2: At Serena, the Bobcats (11-8, 8-2) erased a two-run deficit with three in the third in the Little Ten Conference victory over the Huskers (5-15, 3-9).

Aldo Resendez (5⅔ IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 K) earned the win in relief of Kaden Geers-Clason (1⅓ IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K). Noah Brandt had two hits and Silas Johnson an RBI.

Beau Raikes, Nate Kelley, Ryne DeBernardi and losing pitcher Tucker Whiteaker (7 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 9 K) all singled for Serena.

Earlville 13, Hiawatha 5: At Earlville, the Red Raiders (7-9, 6-4) scored seven runs in the second in the LTC win over the Hawks.

Grady Harp went 4 for 4 with a double, triple and two RBIs for Earlville, while Hayden Spoonmore had three RBIs and Austin Todd a pair of runs knocked in. Easton Fruit (Win, 5 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 5 BB, 10 K) and James Henne (2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K) combined efforts on the mound.

Softball

Henry-Senachwine 11, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 2: At rural Streator, the Warriors fell to the Mallards in the TCC game to fall to 2-13 and 1-9.

Emma Palaschak had a double and two RBIs while fanning four in four relief innings in the circle to lead WFC.

Serena 14, Somonauk/Leland 2 (5 inn.): At Serena, the Huskers (17-6, 10-1) scored five in the second and seven more in the third of the LTC triumph over the Bobcats (7-10, 4-4).

Cassie Walsh (5 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K) earned the win, while RayElle Brennan (triple, RBI), Finley Brodbeck (two RBIs) and Maddie Young (triple, RBI) all had two hits. Brynley Glade and Maddie Glade each drove in a pair of runs.

Kennedy Barshinger (RBI) tripled, and Kaydence Eade (RBI) doubled for S/L.

Newark 19, Parkview Christian Academy 4: At Newark, the Norsemen improved to 12-13-1 with the win over the Falcons.

Presley Hauge (double, two RBIs) had three hits and Kate Bromeland (double, home run, RBI) two hits for Newark, which walked 18 times. LeAnn Monsess had four RBIs, and Isabella Roberson and Gwen Friestad two RBIs each. Rylie Carlson (2 IP, 5 K) earned the win.

Richmond-Burton 8, Sandwich 0: At Sandwich, the Indians (9-9, 6-5) had only two hits - singles by Kayden Corneils and Brooklyn Marks - in the Kishwaukee River Conference loss.

Aubrey Cyr (7 IP, 8 H, 6 ER, 2 BB, 5 K) suffered the loss.