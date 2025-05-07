Ottawa first responders receive honors for saving man’s life

Officer Daniel Sovero shakes hands with Ottawa Police Chief Mike Cheatham after receiving a letter of commendation Tuesday, May 6, 2025, during an Ottawa City Council meeting. Sovero and Cpl. Adam Jobst, the initial first responders on scene, were among several honored for helping save a man who collapsed from cardiac arrest in March. (Bill Freskos)

A group of Ottawa first responders were recognized Tuesday for their lifesaving efforts after a man collapsed from cardiac arrest on March 31.

At about 10:08 a.m., Patrol Cpl. Adam Jobst was on routine patrol when he was flagged down near the intersection of La Salle and West Superior streets. A bystander told him a pedestrian had collapsed on the sidewalk near Columbus Street.

Jobst found the man lying unresponsive with no pulse and a head injury from the fall. He notified Ottawa Central Dispatch and began chest compressions.

Officer Daniel Sovero, who overheard the call, responded to assist with a department-issued automated external defibrillator. Jobst and Sovero used the AED, which advised a shock and administered it.

Paramedics from the Ottawa Fire Department arrived shortly after. A pulse was detected, and the man was transported to the emergency room for additional care.

He has since been released from the hospital and attended Tuesday’s Ottawa City Council meeting to thank the responders who were honored.

The city presented letters of commendation to Jobst, Sovero, Capt. Adam Wampler, and firefighters Nick Allegretti, Alex Dunn, Joe Ellena, James McGuire and Reid Smith.

“I’m sure if you ask any one of these police officers or firefighters, they’d just tell you they were just doing their jobs.” Commissioner Tom Ganiere said. “Well, it’s a job that everyone respects and we’re always thankful when we have good outcomes like we had with this incident.”