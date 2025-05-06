Mendota mayor, 2 incumbents sworn in

Mendota city attorney Michael Guilfoyle (right) administers the oath of office to returning Mendota aldermen (from left) Kyle Kim, Vicki Johnson, Leo Hochstatter, City Clerk Emily McConville, Alderman Jim Fitzpatrick and Mayor David Boelk at the Mendota City Council meeting on Monday, May 5, 2025. Only Johnson, Fitzpatrick and Boelk were opposed at the April 1 elections. (Tom Collins)

His race was tight – decided by just four votes – but Jim Fitzpatrick returns as alderman of the 1st Ward in Mendota.

Monday, Fitzpatrick and other returning incumbents all were sworn in.

For Mendota, the April contests were largely free of drama. Only three races were contested and Vicki Johnson of the 4th Ward and Mayor David Boelk defeated their challengers by margins of 63% and 73%, respectively.

Fitzpatrick, however, squeaked past challenger Joel Perez with a final tally of 129 to 125. Perez was gracious in defeat and said previously he would not seek a recount.

Fitzpatrick returned the gesture Monday.

“He was a very qualified candidate and a very nice fellow,” Fitzpatrick said of his challenger. “I wouldn’t have been upset if he won, but the voters have spoken.”

Also, the Mendota City Council heard an update on the early fruits of its $1.9 million grant, spread out over five years. Programs include youth initiatives to create future leaders and to provide after-school events including dodgeball, bowling and a scavenger hunt.

Finally, the city will finish the new year fiscal year in the black, though just barely.

Alderman John Holland III announced the city anticipates revenues and expenditures of $10.4 million, leaving a surplus of less than $20,000.

In other matters: