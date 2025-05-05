Rivalry day on the ball diamond for Hall and Princeton

It’s been a long time coming this season, but Bureau County rivals Hall and Princeton will meet on the baseball and softball diamonds today.

The baseball teams will clash at Prather Field in Princeton. The Tigers (8-5-1) are 4-2 in the Three Rivers East, two games behind Newman and one game ahead of the Red Devils (12-8) at 3-3.

The softballers will meet at PHS’ Little Siberia Field. The Tigresses (8-8) are 4-1 in the Three Rivers East, a half game behind league leader Kewanee. Hall checks in at 4-14 and 3-3 in league play.

Game times are 4:30 p.m.