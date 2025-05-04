‘People are fearful of losing our democracy,’ protesters rally against Trump administration in Princeton

Protesters gathered Saturday and lined the 100 block of North Main Street in Princeton to express their opposition to current U.S. foreign policy, domestic policy and the separation of powers being tested by the White House. (Tom Collins)

No kings. Racial justice. Democracy. Resist. Hands off.

About 40 protesters gathered Saturday and lined the 100 block of North Main Street in Princeton to express their opposition to current U.S. foreign policy, domestic policy and the separation of powers being tested by the White House.

Saturday’s demonstration was the fourth one organized by the Bureau County Democratic Party, which to date had aligned its local demonstrations with national protests.

“Mostly people are fearful of losing our democracy,” said Rick Wilkin, party chairman. “People are coming out to say, ‘I am not willing to go quietly into the night and have democracy ripped out from underneath me.’”

Tom Jackson of Princeton organized the protests and prepared food to fortify the protesters before they line the streets.

“I think we’ve seen a significant increase in participation and interest with our organization and looking for some change within the county and nationally, particularly right now,” Jackson said.

Deb Swenson of Princeton said she thinks opinion may be shifting in their favor, noting an increase in the number of passersby who’ve demonstrated support for the protesters.

“It’s been surprisingly positive,” Swenson said. “We’ve mostly had people honking or giving thumbs up.”

While the signage raised indicated disparate objections – policy toward Ukraine versus domestic policy, for example – Mary Ann Smith of Princeton said the group is united in its belief the current administration has lost sight of its mission to serve the greater good.

“We have to turn our country around from the MAGA and get back to our roots, which are compassionate and logical,” Smith said. “We have a government that functions to serve the people and not to serve one person.”

More dates are anticipated, though dates are pending.