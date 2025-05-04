Dream come true: Market on Mill in Utica is open for business

Utica Mayor David Stewart cuts the ribbon for the grand opening of Market On Mill on May 3, 2025 in Utica, Illinois. (Kyle Russell)

It was a long time in the making. Utica officials first dreamed of an outdoor retail plaza in autumn 2021 and there were anxious times worrying the state wouldn’t come through with the seven-figure grant to fund it.

Delighted Utica officials applauded Saturday as Mayor David Stewart cut the ceremonial ribbon Saturday at the Market on Mill. The outdoor plaza graces the north end of downtown and houses 12 retail units that should help Utica capitalize on the 3 million visitors who storm Starved Rock and Matthiessen state parks.

“It’s fantastic,” Stewart said. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime project. I can’t thank everyone enough that was involved in this project and we’re looking forward to a great first season.

“I really encourage everyone to come check it out.”

Village officials had long searched for a brick-and-mortar investment on the lot that was devastated by the 2004 tornado. That parcel, however, sits in the Clark’s Run flood plain and the risk deterred would-be investors from building north of downtown.

Ribbon cutting Utica Mayor David Stewart prepares to cut the ribbon Saturday at the Market on Mill, Utica's new outdoor retail plaza. (Tom Collins)

Utica officials brainstormed a solution and decided to build an open-air shopping venue modeled after Batavia and Muskegon, Michigan. The village built an elevated base to withstand minor flooding and opted for portable retail stalls that could be whisked away in the event of major flooding.

It was an innovative notion and more than afew vendors said they needed little persuasion to sign up.

“We just wanted to be part of something big,” said Myria Haff of MNB Sweets, which specializes in freeze-dried candies.

David Fernandez wanted a semi-permanent location for The Sacred Rites, which specializes in holistic and spiritual items such as crystals, lotions and incense. He had done at special events in Utica but got tired of constantly packing and unpacking.

“Last year, we were vendors at the Canal Market and we did well for that season,” Fernandez said. “Through that we heard this was happening and we thought this would be a nice transition.”

Several of the vendor-tenants said they planned to operate well past the warm-weather months and keep their shops regularly – year-round, if possible.

“As much as we can be here, we’re going to be here,” said Alisha Valle, manager of the Locker Room in Spring Valley, which is extending its presence to Utica. “It’s just an up and coming spot.

Marissa Hazell already is pleased with her investment. Hazell owns Hazell’s Headdress, a hat store, and she’s pleased with the “diverse and unique” offerings available at the Market on Mill.

“We’ve created a little family here and I’m glad to be a part of it,” Hazell said. “We think the potential is great and we’re excited to be a part of it.”

Stewart heaped praise upon the myriad contractors for realizing the village’s dream but singled out a few individuals for getting it off the ground. Village engineer Kevin Heitz drew up the designs and logged dawn-to-dusk hours bring his sketches to fruition, Stewart said.

The mayor also thanked two lawmakers, state Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris, and former state Rep. Lance Yednock, D-Ottawa, who helped secure the $1.25 million grant that defrayed the project costs, expected to exceed the $1.8 million contract.

“I commend the mayor and his entire team that worked the past year to complete this,” Rezin said, “and I look forward to bringing my mom here and enjoying it.”

Whatever the final tally, village officials are confident of recouping the start-up costs. Last year, Utica receiving a $634,000 share of retail sales, most in village history, and the 12 new vendors at the Market on Mill should not only help surpass that total but draw additional foot traffic into other downtown businesses.

“In time,” Stewart said, “I do believe it will pay for itself.”