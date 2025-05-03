Music Suite 408 flute ensembles to present the 32nd Spring Flute Fling in Peru

The Music Suite 408 flute ensembles, under the direction of Natalie Lindig, Becky Weiler and Sue Gillio will present the 32nd annual Spring Flute Fling at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 4, at the Zion United Church of Christ, Peru. (Matthew Apgar/Matthew Apgar)

The Music Suite 408 flute ensembles, under the direction of Natalie Lindig, Becky Weiler and Sue Gillio will present the 32nd annual Spring Flute Fling at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 4, at the Zion United Church of Christ, Peru.

Free will offerings will be accepted with money going to the flute scholarship fund to assist flutists who would like to attend the Summer Flute Retreat on June 15-21 in Peru.

Performers are Lois Croasdale, Spring Valley; Emily Ernat, Becky Weiler, La Salle; Kathy Gage, Lake Ozark, Missouri; Brie Clayton, Paw Paw; Sue Bankson, Jason Bryant, Sue Johnson, Lauren Lamps, Natalie Lindig, Killian O’Dell, Julia Smith, Olivia Smith, Peru; Amy Budnick, Vivian Carlson, Tony Grunstad, Ireland Kelley, Ottawa; Eileen Hagenbuch, Utica; Kendra Herman, Lizzie Herman, Kendra Olson, Seneca; Jan Hoge, Wenona; Ava Myers, Julie Pleskovitch, Oglesby; and Jamie Valadez, Dalzell.

The concert is sponsored by Music Suite 408 and the Illinois Valley Flute Ensemble. All Illinois Valley Flute Ensemble performances are on a donation basis, which enables the groups to purchase new music, help with the upkeep of instruments and provides full or partial scholarships to the Summer Flute Retreat and other summer music opportunities for flute students.