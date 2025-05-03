Estate of Jean Lawton donates $80,000 to Princeton Public Library

The Princeton Public Library announced a donation of $80,000 from the estate of Jean Lawton, which will significantly enhance the library’s educational programs, community outreach efforts and infrastructure improvements. (Shaw File photo)

Lawton grew up in Princeton and will be remembered by many longtime Princeton residents. She was a lifetime reader who looked back fondly on trips with her mother to Matson Public Library in childhood, who later in life expanded her reading horizons through membership in a book discussion group, and who occasionally gave iPhone photography workshops at the Princeton Public Library on return visits to her hometown.

The Princeton Public Library is committed to providing resources and programs that cater to the diverse needs of its community. In addition to a robust collection of print materials, the library offers DVDs, e-books, audiobooks, wifi and public computers, among other items. The library building houses spaces for community programs, meetings and research, along with its own cafe, which welcomes visitors six days a week from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We are incredibly grateful for this generous bequest,” said Director Julie Wayland. “This donation will allow us to expand services, reach more people, and improve our facilities. It is a remarkable contribution that will have a lasting impact on our community.”

The funds will be allocated toward developing new multigenerational initiatives, enhancing our outreach programs, and making necessary upgrades to the library’s facilities, ensuring it continues to serve as a vital community resource.

For more information about the Princeton Public Library and how you can support its mission, visit the website www.princetonpl.org.