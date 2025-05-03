Alex Mata sworn in as new officer at Ottawa Police Department

Newly sworn-in Ottawa Police Officer Alex Mata poses for a photo with Chief Mike Cheatham, Capt. Kyle Booras, and Capt. Marc Hoster on Friday, May 2, 2025, at City Hall. (Photo Provided by Ottawa Police Department)

Alex Mata, 33, was sworn in as the newest officer with the Ottawa Police Department on Friday at City Hall.

Mata, a U.S. Army veteran, will begin his 16-week basic training at the Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center in Decatur on Monday.

Upon completing the academy, he will undergo an additional 12 weeks of training with a department Field Training Officer before being assigned to the patrol division.

Police Chief Mike Cheatham said Mata’s addition brings the department one step closer to meeting its staffing goals.

“Alex’s hire demonstrates our commitment to maintaining a fully staffed department,” Cheatham said. “With 40 sworn officers, including 28 in the patrol division, we are dedicated to providing the best service to our community.”